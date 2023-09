Why Carvana Surged This Week

Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) rallied this week, surging by 23.4%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.This controversial stock, which has an unusually high short interest, can move around a lot based on positive or negative news. This week, however, was a relatively positive one, as the company completed its debt exchange, the state of Illinois passed a law favorable to online used car sellers, and the company's founder and CEO bought a large amount of stock in the open market.The week started off positively for Carvana , as it was disclosed that a family trust controlled by CEO Ernest Garcia and his father, who is also a large shareholder, bought $116 million worth of the stock on Aug. 18 at an average price of $37.05 per share. That sizable purchase no doubt fueled both optimism and a bit of a short squeeze to start the week. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel