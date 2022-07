Why Carvana Surprised the Market and Soared 20% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) have bucked the broader market trend this week, rising 20.4% from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 is up only 2.2% over the same time frame.There was no real good reason for the online car dealer to see such a strong response, especially since its license to operate in Illinois was suspended again -- not the first run-in with regulators Carvana has had. It's had similar experiences in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina.Not being able to sell cars in a particular market is kind of a big thing for a car dealer, and its stock was appropriately walloped as a result (though it did recover and eventually eke out a gain for the day), but the very next day Carvana's shares were off to the races again, surging 20% in one day.