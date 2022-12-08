|
08.12.2022 19:57:00
Why Carvana Was Bouncing Back Today
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were rallying Thursday, one day after the stock plunged on news that its major creditors had teamed up to negotiate with the online used car dealer, a sign that they were preparing for the company to go bankrupt.There was no specific news out on Carvana Thursday, but its recovery looked like a classic dead cat bounce. It seems at least some investors believe the stock was oversold after it fell 43% Wednesday.On Thursday, the stock was up by about 20% as of 1:42 p.m. ET, recovering a bit more than a quarter of the prior day's losses.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!