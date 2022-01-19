|
19.01.2022 18:06:13
Why Casper Sleep Is Flying High Today
Shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR) were soaring 10.8% higher heading into noontime trading Wednesday after Seeking Alpha reported shareholders of the mattress stock had approved the sale of the company to hedge fund operator Durational Capital Management.While the stock had soared last November after the offer to buy the sleep specialist was announced, its shares had fallen sharply this month after a short seller expressed doubts about Durational's ability to finance the deal.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!