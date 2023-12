Why Cassava Sciences Stock Soared Today

Ambitious biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) had a fine Friday on the stock market, with its shares closing more than 17% higher. That stock-price pop trounced the performance of the S&P 500 index, which only bumped 0.4% higher.Investors were cheered by a crucial set of appointments announced by the company after market hours Thursday.Cassava, which concentrates its efforts on treatments for Alzheimer's disease, said that it had appointed three new members to its board of directors. Of the trio, two are seasoned veterans in the healthcare industry, and the third has notable experience in cybersecurity and emergency-response management.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel