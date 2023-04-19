|
19.04.2023 00:33:03
Why Catalent Stock Dove More Than 7% Today
Extending its streak of declines, Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) stock fell again on Tuesday. The contract drug manufacturer's shares lost more than 7% of their value on a day when the S&P 500 index essentially traded flat. A pair of analysts' price target cuts were the apparent catalysts for this latest slide.On Tuesday morning, prognosticators from Barclays (NYSE: BCS) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) made downward adjustments to their Catalent targets.Of the two, the change by Barclays' Luke Sergott was by far the more dramatic. Sergott chopped his price target to $40 per share -- quite the downshift from his previous target of $70. He didn't, however, adjust his recommendation on the specialty healthcare stock, which remains at equal weight (hold, in other words).Continue reading
