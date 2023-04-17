Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 23:51:40

Why Catalent Stock Slumped on Monday

Contract drug manufacturer Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) was surely tempted to reach for the aspirin bottle on Monday. The company's shares took a nearly 2% hit on the day (in contrast to the marginal 0.3% gain of the S&P 500 index) due to the apparent abandonment of a looming buyout deal.Bloomberg reported that morning that the conglomerate Danaher (NYSE: DHR) has dropped its pursuit of Catalent. Citing "people familiar with the matter," the Bloomberg report said Danaher is no longer considering making a buyout offer despite its earlier expression of interest. The company had indicated it was willing to pay a considerable premium to Catalent's share price to effect such a deal.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Catalent Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Catalent Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Catalent Inc 40,80 -4,45% Catalent Inc
On 30,45 -0,85% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf frische Impulse von der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX mit Gewinnen erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden mit Aufschlägen erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost notieren am Dienstag in verschiedenen Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen