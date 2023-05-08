|
08.05.2023 23:27:54
Why Catalent Stock Was a Disaster Today
The struggles of contract drugmaker Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) continued on Monday, leading to a big sell-off in the company's stock. Investors were heavily discouraged by their company's latest update, and in response traded the shares down by almost 26% on the day. That morning, Catalent divulged that it is delaying the publication of its third quarter of fiscal 2023 results, and cancelling the planned conference call that would have accompanied it. Both were slated to take place the following day (Tuesday, May 9). In its press release on the matter, Catalent said that the delay stems from its discovery of certain noncash adjustments connected with its operations in Bloomington, Indiana. It added that it needs more time to review these and that it will file its quarterly report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) next Monday, May 15. Continue reading
