Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 00:36:38

Why Catalent Stock Was in the Red Again Today

Beleaguered healthcare stock Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) took the latest in a series of drubbings on the market Tuesday. This one wasn't as bad as those of previous sessions, although that was surely cold comfort at best to the company's shareholders. Ultimately the shares closed the day more than 1% lower, while the S&P 500 index only dipped by 0.5%.Currently enduring a perfect storm of bad news, Catalent has recently been the target of a clutch of analyst price target cuts. Two more hit the specialty healthcare stock on Tuesday, with one being accompanied by a recommendation downgrade. That came from was Bank of America, in the person of analyst Derik de Bruin. In knocking his recommendation down one peg from neutral to underperform (i.e., sell), he made a drastic cut to his price target. He now feels Catalent stock is worth $28 per share, quite some distance down from his previous level of $49. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Catalent Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Catalent Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Catalent Inc 30,40 -4,10% Catalent Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX ohne große Ausschläge -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen wenig bewegt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne größtenteils wieder ab. In Fernost tendieren die Märkte am Donnerstag seitwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen