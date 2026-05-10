Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
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10.05.2026 03:31:00
Why Caterpillar Could Be the AI Stock of the Year
When you think of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, the construction equipment and machinery company Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) is probably not the first business that comes to mind. It's an old-school value investment, not a high-octane growth stock. However, there's immense demand for data centers, and someone has to build them. That's where Caterpillar comes in -- and it could potentially be the best stock of the year.The century-old construction equipment manufacturer has become one of the most compelling investments in the AI physical infrastructure build-out as its stock has surged more than 170% over the past 12 months. From excavation to land clearing and the actual building of facilities, every hyperscaler, including Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft, needs Caterpillar's products to meet their AI infrastructure requirements. This equates to billions in spending from deep-pocketed tech giants, and Caterpillar will be there to answer the call. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Caterpillar Inc.
|759,80
|-0,21%
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