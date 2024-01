Why Caterpillar Stock Is Climbing Higher Today

Investors waiting eagerly to see what Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) has to say next month when they report year-end results got a potential preview from another public company. Commentary from United Rentals (NYSE: URI) appears to have lit a fire under shares of Cat, sending shares of the heavy equipment maker up nearly 3% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday.The stock had been up as much as 4.3% earlier in the day.Caterpillar has a lot riding on its upcoming earnings report, which is due to be released on Feb. 5. The company's third-quarter report was a disappointment, sending shares crashing down 17% for the month of October. The shares have mostly recovered in the months since, but investors are nervous about what the company will say about the year to come.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel