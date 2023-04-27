|
27.04.2023 16:53:07
Why Caterpillar Stock Is Down Today
Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) delivered an impressive quarter, beating on both earnings and revenue. But the report also suggests momentum is slowing, and the shares are trading down as much as 5% on Thursday as a result.Investors should have few complaints about the results Caterpillar posted in the first quarter. The company earned $4.91 per share on revenue of $15.86 billion, easily topping analyst expectations for $3.78 per share in earnings on sales of $15.25 billion.Operating profit margin was 17.2% for the first quarter, up from 13.7% a year prior. Caterpillar also returned about $1 billion to investors in the quarter via dividends and share buybacks and generated operating cash flow of $1.6 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!