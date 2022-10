Why Caterpillar Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) were soaring today after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results that beat analysts' top- and bottom-line consensus estimates. As a result, the industrial stock jumped by 9.7% as of 10:46 a.m. ET. The construction and mining equipment maker released its third-quarter results today, with total revenue increasing 21% from the year-ago quarter to $15 billion -- compared to Wall Street's consensus average of $14.3 billion. Continue reading