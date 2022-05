Why Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF Is Plummeting This Week and Could Fall Further

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is suffering another week of turbulent trading. The fund managed by Wood and her Ark Invest firm was down 6.8% from last week's market close ahead of the market opening on Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Bearish pressures continued to prompt big sell-offs for growth stocks in this week's trading, and one of Ark Innovation ETF's largest fund components saw a particularly disastrous week of trading. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock got absolutely crushed following its first-quarter earnings release, but it wasn't the only fund component to see big sell-offs this week. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading