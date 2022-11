Why Cathie Wood's ARKK Innovation ETF Is Up Over 10% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood's flagship fund, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), is having its best day ever. In the video below, I break down the fund's historic rise and fall from the pandemic lows. Is the ARKK ETF a buy now, or is more pain ahead in this bear market?*Stock prices used in the video were during the trading day of Nov. 10, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 10, 2022.