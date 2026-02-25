CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWG0 / ISIN: US12510Q1004
|
25.02.2026 22:42:46
Why CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Stock Trounced the Market Today
Insurance technology stock CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ: CCC) looked like a very smart buy on Hump Day. The company's shares closed Wednesday's trading session more than 25% higher, thanks to a first-quarter earnings report that featured a pair of beats on key fundamentals and a new share repurchase program. CCC published its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 numbers after market close on Tuesday. For the quarter, total revenue came in slightly below $278 million, up 13% year over year. Net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) saw a more modest rise of 1% to $65.3 million ($0.10 per share). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
