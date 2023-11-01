|
01.11.2023 23:25:31
Why Cedar Fair Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
Like a roller coaster in a rush to climb a track, theme park operator Cedar Fair's (NYSE: FUN) stock quickly rose high on Hump Day. Investors were excited about a potential merger with a near-equal, and that feeling propelled the shares to an almost 6% price gain on the day.An article published that day in The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter," stated that Cedar Fair is about to close a deal to merge with Six Flags (NYSE: SIX). Those sources that that such an arrangement could be finalized by the end of this week. Perhaps not coincidentally, Cedar Fair is slated to publish its latest set of quarterly results Thursday morning.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!