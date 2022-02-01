Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.02.2022 20:55:00
Why Cedar Fair Units Rose as Much as 12.5% in Early Trading Today
Shares of master limited partnership Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN), which owns and operates amusement parks, rose as much as 12.5% in morning trading today. The big news was a rumor, but it came with a $3.4 billion price tag.In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first started to spread across the globe, amusement parks were shunned by investors and consumers alike. However, as the world has started to learn to live with the illness, it appears that SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) thinks the future will be bright for these in-person, group-oriented entertainment options. That analysis comes from the rumor that the company has offered $60 per unit for peer Cedar Fair. Cedar Fair owns 13 largely seasonal, ride-focused amusement parks and would complement SeaWorld's similarly sized collection of parks. Cedar Fair has stated that it is reviewing the acquisition offer, but did not disclose the offer's details.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CEDAR Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CEDAR Co Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CEDAR Co Ltd
|175,00
|-1,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Börse in Japan schließt freundlich - Feiertag in China
Der heimische Markt wies zur Wochenmitte grüne Vorzeichen aus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Zuschläge letztlich nicht halten. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die Börse in Tokio notierte am Mittwoch fester.