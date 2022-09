Why Celsius Holdings Stock Finished August Up 16%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of fast-growing energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) notched another win last month, gaining 16% according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company announced a new partnership with PepsiCo, posted a strong earnings report in the second quarter, and also seemed to benefit from some analyst chatter.As you can see from the chart below, the stock's movement was erratic over the course of the month, but it still finished up by double digits.