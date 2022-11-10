|
10.11.2022 21:17:08
Why Celsius Holdings Stock Jumped Today
Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were moving higher today after the energy drink company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report.As a result, the stock was up 12.1% as of 2:11 p.m. ET.Revenue continued to soar for Celsius, up 98% to $188.2 million in the third quarter, which crushed the analyst consensus at $162 million. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
11.11.22
|Are You Still Skeptical About Celsius Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
10.11.22
|Why Celsius Holdings Stock Jumped Today (MotleyFool)
|
08.11.22
|Ausblick: Celsius stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)