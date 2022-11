Why Celsius Holdings Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were moving higher today after the energy drink company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report.As a result, the stock was up 12.1% as of 2:11 p.m. ET.Revenue continued to soar for Celsius , up 98% to $188.2 million in the third quarter, which crushed the analyst consensus at $162 million. Continue reading