Why Celsius Holdings Stock Made a Caffeinated Jump Today

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) bubbled more than 22% higher on Thursday morning, following a tasty earnings report. The stock closed Thursday's trading with a 20.4% gain.The health-conscious energy drink maker's fourth-quarter sales nearly doubled year over year, rising from $178 million to $347 million. The bottom line swung from a $0.12 loss per share to $0.17 of positive earnings per share. The analyst community's consensus targets stopped at $331 million and $0.15 per share, respectively.The rambunctious revenue growth suggests an intense commitment to optimal sales growth at any cost. Celsius , however, is actually applying a careful blend of effective marketing and surprisingly conservative fiscal management.