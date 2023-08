Why Celsius Holdings Stock Popped More Than 20% Higher Today

Shares of health-conscious energy drink brewer Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) bubbled higher on Wednesday, following a hyper-caffeinated earnings report. As of 11:30 a.m. ET today, the morning's gain peaked at 22%.Second-quarter sales rose 112% year over year, landing at $326 million. At the same time, economies of scale plus lower packaging and ingredient costs lifted Celsius ' gross margin from 39% to 49%. As a result, earnings per diluted share skyrocketed from $0.12 to $0.52, a 333% year-over-year increase.Your average Wall Street analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.29 per share on top-line revenue in the neighborhood of $275 million. Celsius left those targets far behind.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel