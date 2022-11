Why Celsius Holdings Stock Popped on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of energy drink-maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), which has enjoyed a fantastic run over the past couple of years, surged even higher on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. EST, Celsius stock is up 12.7% after the company announced a "multi-year deal" to sponsor events held by the Professional Fighters League (PFL), the world's second-biggest mixed martial arts (MML) sports organization. But is today's pop justified?On the surface, Celsius' news sounds pretty good. For several years at least, Celsius will be the Official Energy Drink Partner of the PFL, beginning with its sponsorship of the 2022 PFL World Championship that will take place on Nov. 25 at Madison Square Garden.Continue reading