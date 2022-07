Why Celsius Holdings Stock Rose Nearly 18% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During a shortened week of holiday trading, shares of energy and health supplement drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were up 17.7%. It was a good start to the month of July after an especially awful month of June. Celsius Holdings is now up 5% so far in 2022, handily beating the negative 18% return for the S&P 500. There was no specific news from the company that caused the rally this past week. However, the fast-growing energy drink brand could become an acquisition target, at least according to some stock market analysts. A couple weeks ago, the suggestion was that beverage giant PepsiCo could be interested in purchasing Celsius. This is of course just the rumor mill churning out juicy but totally unconfirmed gossip. However, it wouldn't be shocking if some drink or snack conglomerate would want Celsius. In a slow-and-steady industry, small but fast-growing Celsius stands out. In Q1 2022, revenue grew 166% year over year to $133 million.