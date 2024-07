Why Celsius Holdings Stock Slipped (Again) This Week

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) fell 16% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The upstart energy drink brand is facing a slowdown after a few years of monster revenue growth, and recently had a concerning report from the Wall Street Journal over its marketing practices. Nearly in a 50% drawdown, investors have suffered in Celsius stock this year, while the broad market has soared.Here's why Celsius stock was down yet again this week.Celsius is an energy drink that focuses on healthier lifestyles with its sugar-free and vitamin-boosted beverages. This has helped the company gain rapid market share in the United States, making it the third most popular energy drink that is gaining quickly on leaders Monster Energy and Red Bull. Revenue has exploded in recent years, hitting $1.4 billion over the last 12 months.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool