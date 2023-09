Why Celsius Holdings Stock Soared 35.5% Last Month

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) gained 35.5% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The maker of health-conscious energy drinks reported stellar second-quarter results on Aug. 8 and never looked back.The company's distribution partnership with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is paying off in spades. Celsius ' second-quarter sales rose 112% year over year to $326 million. The richer revenue flow also drove bottom-line earnings 333% higher. Adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share exceeded the analyst consensus target by 79%, and the top-line result beat the Street target by 19%.CEO John Fieldly said that the skyrocketing growth rested on "expanded availability and increased consumer awareness." That's the power of having an industry titan by your side, equipped with world-class systems for product distribution and marketing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel