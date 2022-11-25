|
25.11.2022 18:51:11
Why Celsius Holdings Stock Was Climbing This Week
Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were on the move this week after the energy drink maker signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to become its official energy drink partner.Celsius stock jumped on the news on Wednesday and continued to gain on Friday. For the week, it was up 10% as of Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Energy drink companies like Red Bull and Monster Beverage have found similar success marketing themselves with MMA leagues and events like the X Games, the extreme sports competition, so it's not surprising to see Celsius following a similar path. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
