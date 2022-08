Why Celsius Holdings Stock Was Heating Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were climbing today after the fast-growing energy drink maker delivered a better-than-expected second-quarter earnings report last night.The stock closed up 9.9% Wednesday.Revenue in the quarter jumped 137% to $154 million, ahead of the analyst consensus at $148.7 million. North American revenue growth was particularly strong with sales up 171% to $145.4 million. Continue reading