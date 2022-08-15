|
15.08.2022 21:58:39
Why Celsius Network, Ethereum, and Solana Are Trading Wildly on Monday
The crypto market went on a wild trajectory over the past 24 hours, shooting higher late in the day on Sunday only to crash again on Monday morning. At the end of the day, values are down almost across the board. Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) was the wildest mover today, trading as high as $4.46 and as low as $2.70. That's a gain of 65% from the low or a loss of 39% from the high, depending on what your reference point is. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) didn't swing quite as much but is down 5.7% from its high, and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 7.1% from today's peak. The biggest news item of the day was a Celsius Network filing with a bankruptcy court that showed $6.6 billion in net liabilities compared with $3.8 billion of assets. There's a $2.85 billion gap in funding, and on top of it there were 100,669 Bitcoin deposited by investors and only 37,926 Bitcoin remains. Continue reading
