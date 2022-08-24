|
24.08.2022 20:21:11
Why Celsius Network Plunged 20.6% This Morning
As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) fell as much as 20.6% from peak to trough in the past 24 hours and is currently down 13.5%. This was a surprise given the fact that crypto stocks are moving higher for the most part today. The company, which is in bankruptcy proceedings, filed a countersuit on Tuesday against investment manager Jason Stone and his company, KeyFi, accusing them of losing or stealing tens of millions of dollars in assets. This follows a lawsuit filed by KeyFi against Celsius Network last month alleging market manipulation and more. We don't know how these lawsuits will play out, but the mess continues to get worse. Right now, it's not clear when Celsius Network will emerge from bankruptcy protection, if customers will get their funds back, or what value the token will have. Right now, I wouldn't be betting on a resolution anytime soon, and that could send this cryptocurrency much lower. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Celsius Holdings Inc
|116,18
|2,33%
