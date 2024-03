Why Celsius Stock Blasted 64% Higher During February

Shares of energy drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) blasted 63.6% higher during February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock had already climbed 36% higher by Feb. 28. But on Feb. 29, the stock further soared after the company reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.Anticipation was clearly building for Celsius throughout the month. And for good reason: Third-party data suggested that the company was having yet another monster quarter of growth.The third-party data proved to be good. For 2023, Celsius grew its revenue by 102% year over year to more than $1.3 billion. This included 95% top-line growth in Q4. In short, consumers are thirsty for Celsius .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel