Why Celsius Stock Dropped 29% Last Month

Shares of energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) dropped 28.6% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors have been fretting over the company's inventory levels and market-share trends, leading to its subpar performance last month.Celsius and its line of energy drinks have been around for years. But only within the last five years or so has the company really started to climb the energy-drink rankings to take third place in the space. A distribution deal with PepsiCo a couple of years ago really kicked its sales into high gear, and investors have been richly rewarded.Most investors were likely aware that the growth rate for Celsius wouldn't keep rising forever -- a regression to more normalized growth was always on the table. However, investors are now wondering if the company's slower growth is already here and whether or not sales could actually fall from here.