Why Celsius Stock Had a Bad Week, Dropping 15%

Shares of energy drink company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were down 15% this week, as of 12:45 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. By comparison, the S&P 500 was only down 3% so far this week, so Celsius ' underperformance over this time period stands out. But I don't believe it's something for investors to worry about.Celsius didn't report news this week. Nothing fundamentally changed with the industry. And there weren't any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Therefore, in the absence of any news whatsoever, investors can chalk up Celsius ' bad week to normal stock market volatility.Volatility is to be expected with a high-growth company such as Celsius . The chart below shows that over the last five years, Celsius stock has dipped 25% or more eight different times, including right now.