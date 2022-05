Why Century Aluminum Stock Is Tumbling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) plunged nearly 14% by 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Weighing on the aluminum company's stock price were its first-quarter results and an analyst downgrade. Century Aluminum reported its first-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. On the one hand, they were pretty good. Net sales jumped 14% sequentially to $753.6 million, driven by 5% higher shipments and higher aluminum prices. That was ahead of analysts' consensus estimate for $731.3 million in revenue. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings came in at $0.59 per share, which was also ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.34 per share.