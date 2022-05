Why Century Aluminum Stock Plunged 16% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) stock plunged today and was trading down 13.8% as of 1 p.m. ET Wednesday. It tripped 15.7% at its lowest point in trading today, as of this writing.Aluminum prices seem to have bottomed after tumbling since March, but one analyst just slashed Century Aluminum stock's price target by more than 50%.Analyst Timna Tanners from Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum's rating to "peer perform" from outperform and cut the aluminum stock's target price drastically to $14 a share from $30 per share, according to TheFly.com. Continue reading