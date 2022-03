Why Century Casinos Stock Dropped 20.5% on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) fell as much as 20.5% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported earnings. The casino stock closed trading down 9.2% on the day. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 rose 27% from a year ago to $107.3 million, but earnings from operations fell 12% to $16.4 million. Earnings per share of $0.13 were down from $0.22 a year ago and fell below the $0.18 that analysts were expecting. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading