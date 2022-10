Why CEO Jamie Dimon Could Move Markets for Investors on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Jamie Dimon speaks, Wall Street listens.The JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) CEO is on the short list of the most respected business and finance leaders in the country. Dimon has run the nation's No. 1 bank by assets for more than 16 years. And he hasn't been shy about sharing his unique insights into the economy based on what he sees running the company, which offers an array of services, from credit cards and mortgages to investment banking and commercial loans. In recent weeks, Dimon has predicted a recession on more than one occasion, and JPMorgan Chase's third-quarter report Friday morning is likely to be closely watched as an early bellwether for the upcoming earnings season. Additionally, investors will want to pay attention to the bank's earnings call, because Dimon is likely to share his thoughts about the U.S. economy and the chances of a recession.