|
07.02.2022 18:15:00
Why Cerence Stock Is Crashing Today
Yeah, that's going to leave a mark. Shares of Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) were plunging in morning trading today, falling 32.8% as of 10:57 a.m. ET after a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that offered guidance well below what Wall Street was forecasting.Couple that with the announcement that Cerence's chief financial officer (CFO) was leaving in mid-March, and investors wanted nothing to do with the maker of conversational artificial intelligence solutions for the automotive market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!