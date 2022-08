Why Ceridian Stock Spiked Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY), a human capital software company, were climbing today after the company's second-quarter results beat analysts' consensus top- and bottom-line estimates.The tech stock had gained 10.4% as of 2:52 p.m. ET. The company reported Q2 revenue of $301.2 million, which was an increase of 20% year over year and ahead of Wall Street's consensus average of about $294.5 million. Ceridian's non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings of $0.21 per share -- up from $0.12 in the year-ago quarter -- were also far ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $0.11 per share. Continue reading