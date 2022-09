Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Blasted 14% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ah, the power of the celebrity shout-out. Special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corporation VI (NASDAQ: CFVI), which if all goes according to plan will be the vehicle bringing video site Rumble public, can certainly attest to that. CF's shares shot nearly 14% higher on Tuesday, thanks almost exclusively to several mentions on a popular podcast. On Tuesday's edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the namesake host positively mentioned Rumble several times in discussions with his guests. Regarding the video site, Rogan said, "They're starting to do some stuff where they are getting bigger and bigger names... and if they do that, and it becomes popular enough, and they can operate the way they are doing now, with no censorship, it's a very interesting alternative." Rumble has positioned itself as a "free and open" alternative to top video sites -- like Alphabet's YouTube -- which it strongly implies censor views that don't align with their philosophies. Continue reading