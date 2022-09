Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Triumphed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the run-up to a crucial shareholder vote, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) traded up sharply on Wednesday. The stock rose by more than 7% on the day, bolstered by the news that it's getting its organizational ducks in order. After market hours on Tuesday, Rumble, the company that plans to go public by merging with CF Acquisition, pushed out a reminder to its current shareholders.That reminder was essentially a list of Rumble's preferred candidates for its post-merger board of directors; not surprisingly, the video posting site's operator is nominating founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski as chairman. Of the five other nominees, three are currently directors at pre-merger Rumble. Continue reading