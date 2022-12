Why ChargePoint, Blink, and Lithium Americas Stocks Popped This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. Department of Labor announced that inflation in November rose 7.1%, versus the expected 7.3%, over 2021, setting off a stock market rally. Shares of stocks tied to the EV industry, including electric car charging stocks ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) -- up 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST -- are among the biggest beneficiaries, and start-up lithium miner Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is doing quite well also -- up 3.4%. And that makes sense. If inflation isn't running as hot as feared, then that gives extra ammunition to the Federal Reserve at tomorrow's rate hike meeting, if it wants to argue it's time to start ratcheting down the rate of interest rate hikes. Simply put, lower inflation could mean a lower rate hike on Wednesday -- perhaps 50 basis points instead of 75. And that would mean that the Fed won't slow the economy as much as investors had feared it would.So good news.Continue reading