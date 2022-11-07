|
07.11.2022 20:28:06
Why ChargePoint, Blink Charging, and Enphase Energy Shares Plunged Today
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging stocks ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), as well as solar inverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), were all plunging today, down 8.7%, 5.3%, and 6.1%, respectively, as of 11:38 a.m. EDT on Monday.There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today; however, Blink Charging has its third-quarter earnings release tomorrow, while ChargePoint will report later this month. Enphase already reported third-quarter earnings in late October, topping estimates and raising guidance; but today's decline has erased all of its post-earnings gains.More likely, the declines are due to two things. First, interest rates have continued to climb following last week's Federal Reserve statement, its interest rate hike, and the press conference with Fed chair Jerome Powell in which he gave hawkish comments.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
