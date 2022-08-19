|
19.08.2022 22:04:37
Why ChargePoint, Blink Charging, and Lordstown Motors Sank Today
Electric vehicle (EV) stocks went on a tear as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) made its way through Congress and investors saw a huge boost for the sector coming. EV charging companies ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) are up 21% and 30%, respectively, in the past 30 days. Shares of EV start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) are more than 9% higher in that time.But the stocks are sinking Friday. As of 3:45 p.m. ET, ChargePoint shares had dropped 8.7%, Blink shares were down 8%, and Lordstown was 9.6% lower. Now that the IRA is signed into law, the fine print has some investors wondering just how helpful it might be for these early-stage EV companies. All three of these companies need EV ownership to expand to support their business models.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!