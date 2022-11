Why ChargePoint, Blink Charging, and QuantumScape Stocks Surged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index surging more than 6% in late trading today, it's not surprising to see riskier growth stocks also bouncing after a down week. That includes electric vehicle (EV) supply and service companies like charging network operators and battery makers.ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) are holding on to large gains as the market nears its close. Solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) lost much of its early 15% gain, however. As of 3:40 p.m. ET, ChargePoint and Blink were higher by 13.1% and 14.3%, respectively. QuantumScape was still up by only 6.8% at that time. There may be good reason for that discrepancy, though. QuantumScape shares were bouncing from a sharp decline yesterday. But the company itself is still several years away from the potential to commercialize its battery technology. Investors feel insecure putting money into a company like that in the current rising interest rate environment. Continue reading