Why ChargePoint, Lucid, and Fisker Stocks All Fell in January

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks were falling broadly in January as a number of different news items weighed on the sector.Those included fears that interest rates wouldn't fall as fast as investors were expecting this year, a weak report from Tesla as well as price cuts from the EV leader, and continuing evidence of slowing demand growth for EVs.Additionally, stocks like ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Fisker (NYSE: FSR) offered company-specific news that showed ongoing weakness. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, they fell 18.8%, 20.2%, and 54.1%, respectively.