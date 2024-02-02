|
02.02.2024 00:35:00
Why ChargePoint, Lucid, and Fisker Stocks All Fell in January
Electric vehicle (EV) stocks were falling broadly in January as a number of different news items weighed on the sector.Those included fears that interest rates wouldn't fall as fast as investors were expecting this year, a weak report from Tesla as well as price cuts from the EV leader, and continuing evidence of slowing demand growth for EVs.Additionally, stocks like ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Fisker (NYSE: FSR) offered company-specific news that showed ongoing weakness. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, they fell 18.8%, 20.2%, and 54.1%, respectively.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!