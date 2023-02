Why ChargePoint, Lucid, and TravelCenters Soared This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

U.S. stock markets have been a bit mixed this week with technology shares making the only real significant move higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is higher by 1.2% for the week as of early Friday morning. But stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have jumped significantly more than that index so far this week. That includes a resounding 80% jump in shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) after the owner of a network of fueling stations suddenly became part of the EV infrastructure framework as the target of an acquisition. EV charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were also higher by 12% and 6%, respectively, since last Friday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.TravelCenters of America may now be an EV name, but it won't be publicly traded for much longer after energy giant BP announced it was buying the leading travel center operator for $1.3 billion in cash. BP will utilize that network of fueling stations and convenience stores to expand its EV charging offerings as well as other emerging transportations fuels such as hydrogen, the company said. Continue reading