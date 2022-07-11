|
Why ChargePoint, QuantumScape, and Blink Charging Stocks Dropped Today
ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) all joined the list of EV-related stocks sinking more than the market today. With the Nasdaq Composite index and its group of primarily growth stocks down more than 1.5% on the day, it makes sense that EV names would also be lower. But ChargePoint, QuantumScape, and Blink were down 9.9%, 6.6%, and 6.7%, respectively, as of 2:07 p.m. ET.The outperformance on the downside wasn't from specific news directly from any of these names. But as ChargePoint and Blink work to achieve profitability, and QuantumScape continues toward initial commercialization of its solid-state battery technology, investors are moving away from these early-stage companies and into more stable sectors. For example, the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index is actually gaining ground today. Concerns over inflation are hitting stocks like ChargePoint and Blink that are spending heavily on hardware to build out their networks of EV charging stations. ChargePoint is leading the industry and is approaching 200,000 charging ports in North America and Europe. That compares to a little over 36,000 chargers that Blink has sold, contracted, or deployed as of March 31, 2022.Continue reading
