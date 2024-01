Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Dropped 9.9% This Week

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down 9.9% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company announced a significant reorganization.ChargePoint stock only just rallied 26% in December 2023, rebounding from a disastrous November after the electric vehicle charging network provider abruptly lost both its CEO and chief financial officer.In a press release on Wednesday morning, the newly appointed CEO, Rick Wilmer, explained that the company is implementing a strategic reorganization as a result of a "comprehensive business evaluation" in his new position.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel