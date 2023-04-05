|
05.04.2023 20:16:33
Why ChargePoint Shares Dropped Today
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) are dropping sharply Wednesday. As of 2 p.m. ET, the stock was down 6.2% after recovering a bit from an earlier 8.2% decline. The move lower coincides with a broadly lower day in growth and technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite index was leading markets lower with a decline of about 1.25% at that time. But the drop in ChargePoint stock comes even after the company announced it is expanding its presence in Europe with a new business venture. The decline in ChargePoint shares pushed the stock into negative territory for the year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!